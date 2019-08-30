Nation set to mark ‘Kashmir solidarity hour’ today

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for mass demonstrations across the country, as the nation observes ‘Kashmir hour’ today to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) against Delhi’s atrocities and illegal actions in the disputed territory.

“I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow (Friday) 12 noon-12.30 pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people,” Khan wrote on Twitter, adding: “We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them.”

The Kashmir hour will begin throughout the country with the playing of national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Both anthems will be aired on all TV, FM and radio channels. All human and vehicular traffic will remain standstill during the playing of national anthems from 1200 to 1205 hours.

The Prime Minister and chief ministers along with all the parliamentarians will come in front of PM and CM Secretariat building or lawn. Masses will come out of their office buildings, houses, markets, malls and gather in nearby streets across the country.

Pakistan and AJK flags will be distributed among public while all stakeholders will be engaged for a grand show from 1200 to 1230 hours for Kashmiris. There will be special sermons and prayers for Kashmiri people during Jumma (Friday) prayers while public rallies will be held across the country.

There will be public awareness messages by prominent figures about Kashmir mobilisation campaign on print and electronic media. ‘Kashmir Banay ga Pakistan’ logo will be displayed on TV channels. There will be engagement of political leadership, including opposition leaders, for showing solidarity with Kashmiris through maximum participation. Parliamentarians will hold gatherings and rallies in their respective areas against Indian aggression in IOK.

Flags, badges and other items depicting Kashmir solidarity will be distributed among people, particularly youths and children across the country.

The day will be observed in a befitting manner through different activities to be organised by trade unions, corporations, chambers, civil society and people from different walks of life to show solidarity with innocent Kashmiri brothers and sisters of IoK.