Four people die in rain-related incidents

KARACHI: Light to moderate rain continued in the city on Thursday under the influence of a monsoon system, causing at least four deaths in electrocution, drowning and roof collapse incidents. The showers continued inflicting troubles on the city with the accumulation of rainwater at many low-lying areas and power disruption at many localities.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the rain system is expected to continue till Friday (today) evening and many areas of Karachi are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

“The prevailing spell of rain in Sindh is very likely to intensify in the next 24 hours, producing moderate to heavy rains in Sindh, particularly Karachi, in addition to Thatta, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Naushahro Feroze, Badin, Sanghar and Larkana districts from Thursday evening to Friday evening,” said an advisory issued by the PMD on Thursday.