Kashmiri leader advocates aggressive lobyying in influential capitals

KARACHI: Abdul Rashid Turabi, a member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, said on Thursday the Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control appreciate the efforts of the government of Pakistan in the aftermath of revocation of the Kashmir crisis but urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take steps like aggressively diplomatic lobbying in the capitals of influential countries and international bodies including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to highlight the Kashmir issue and offset the Indian designs.

Turabai, who is also the former chief of the Jammat-e-Islami AJK chapter, was addressing ‘Meet the Press’ at Karachi Press Club. He is visiting Sindh on the invitation of the JI Sindh chief Muhammad Hussain Mehanti. In the press talk, Turabi discussed the current situation in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and attempts by India's Hindutva regime to change the demography, massive human rights violations and the suspension of people’s fundamental rights in the occupied Kashmir.

Turabi said the Kashmiris have a higher moral ground as the Indians are committing unprecedented atrocities in Kashmir. “This is a blessing in disguise. It is an opportunity to Pakistan and Kashmiris which must be availed by presenting our just case on Kashmir,” he said. He said the current situation has united all the Kashmiri groups, including the groups that traditionally sympathised with India. The AJKLA member said the decision to revoke Article 370 was part of BJP's manifesto. “In the previous tenure, Narendara Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party could not implement the plan as it lacked two-thirds majority in the parliament. But with majority this time round, it revoked Kashmir's special status. To prevent strong reaction of Kashmiri people against the move, he said a massive lock down has been in force in occupied Kashmir for the past 26 days. But, he said the Kashmiris have unanimously rejected these oppressive actions, and have expressed the determination to continue with their struggle for freedom with a renewed vigour. “According to the information from the occupied territory, over 8,000 people, mainly youth have been arrested by Indian authorities so far,” he said. "There is no internet and phone service. schools and even hospitals are shut."

Turabi said “Indian move to revoke Article 370 is also a clear violation of the Simla Agreement.” He also said Kashmir is not a regional or territorial dispute but an ideological issue which needed immediate settlement in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He also appreciated the role of India’s writers, intellectuals and politicians who are supporting Kashmiris but said that it is not enough to pressurise the Modi government. Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to AJK and Pakistan People’s Party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Gilgit Baltistan’s Skardu, Turabi said their visits are timely and sympolic and helpful to the Kashmir struggle.