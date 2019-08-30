close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Couple dies, 11 of a family faint due to generator gas leaks

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

KARACHI: A couple died on Thursday due to a generator gas leak while they were asleep at their home in Allah Wala Town located in the Korangi Industrial Area.

Acting on the information received, rescuers reached the house and found the couple dead. Their bodies were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they were identified as Shaukat, 36, and his wife Naila, 32. Police said the couple were asleep in their bedroom while their generator was running due to an electricity outage in the locality, adding that they died due to gas leaking from the generator filling the room.

