Saudi govt asked for Haj flights from all Pak airports

ISLAMABAD: While eulogising Road to Makkah Project Pakistan has urged Saudi government to provide the facility on all airports of Pakistan from where Haj flights are operated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the project and has said that Saudi government will be requested to provide this facility to all pilgrims from Pakistan. Chairing a meeting here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Thursday to review just concluded Haj Operations 2019.

The prime minister gave in principal approval to various proposals regarding government policy on Haj, Haj arrangements and ensuring provision of better facilities to Hajis. He directed to present the proposals in next cabinet meeting for their finalisation.

The premier was given a detailed briefing on pre-Haj, during Haj and post-Haj arrangements for the facilitation of pilgrims from Pakistan. The meeting was informed that the quota of 200,000 pilgrims was divided into 123,316 pilgrims in government scheme and 76,684 in private scheme. It was apprised that two large hospitals, eleven main dispensaries and fourteen small dispensaries were set up to provide best medical care to Hajis.

The prime minister was informed that arrears ranging from Rs23,000 to Rs67,000 were returned to Hajis after Haj before their departure to home.