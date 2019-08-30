Rajnath’s tirade criticised

ISLAMABAD: The sources in Foreign Office have castigated the statement made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who has contended that Pakistan has no locus standi on Kashmir and no country is backing it on the "current issue".

The sources said that Indian minister lacks sense of history and dethatched from the realities on the ground. The sources said that it is India that is responsible for terrorism in the region and on soil of Pakistan. Indian Defence Minister said on Thursday amid Islamabad's efforts to internationalise the Centre's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370.

Addressing a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) event in Leh, Singh asked how India can talk to Pakistan when it keeps trying to destabilise India using terror. India wants to have a good neighbourly relationship with Pakistan, but it should first stop exporting terror to India, Singh said. "Pakistan has no locus-standi on Kashmir.

However, it is in illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Gilgit Baltistan," the minister said after inaugurating the 'Kisan-Jawan Vigyan Mela'.