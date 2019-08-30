Navy Conference reviews operational preparedness

ISLAMABAD: Command and Staff Conference of the Pakistan Navy with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in the chair concluded at Naval Headquarters here.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future projects and plans of Pakistan Navy were also given to the naval chief, a spokesman for Pakistan Navy said.

Taking an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment in the wake of Indian government’s unilateral action to change the status of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), the forum expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and reiterated that such acts will never change ground realities and ultimately the Kashmiris will succeed in their just and rightful struggle.