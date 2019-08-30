Rs124b audit of Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday expressed its annoyance over department of the Auditor General of Pakistan for settling the audit of an amount of over Rs124 billion of the Petroleum Division and its attached department at the level of the Departmental Accounting Committee (DAC) and directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to bring all those paras into the PAC that were settled at the level of the DAC.

The meeting of the Sub-committee of the PAC was held with the chair of its Convener Senator Sherry Rehman in which the audit paras related to Petroleum Division and Higher Education Commission for the year 2015-16 were examined.

While examining the audit para relating to purchase of 80 kannal of land by the Federal Urdu University in Islamabad, the Sub-committee of the PAC settled the issue of purchase of the land by the Federal Urdu University and directed the Capital Development Authority to issue NOC to the Urdu University in this regard.

The Sub-committee of the PAC also directed the Higher Education Commission and administration of the Urdu University should hold inquiry in the light of the objections of the Audit department on the purchase of land in two months time and also fix the responsibility.

Examining the audit paras related to Petroleum Division, the Sub-committee of the PAC directed the department of the Auditor General of Pakistan to ensure the transparency while auditing the accounts of the ministries and division.

PAC member Khawaja Sheeraz while expressing his annoyance over the settlement of the audit paras of Petroleum Division of over Rs124 billion in the DAC meeting questioned that if these audit paras were to be settle then why these audit paras were pointed out. “Whether these audit paras were made just to tease the officers of the ministries and divisions,” he questioned.

The officials of the Audit department told the sub-committee that the suggestions for settling the audit paras of DAC meeting were put before the PAC for final approval and if the PAC approved the recommendations of the DAC then the audit par were settled.

While giving details of the default amount of Rs42 billion of the Sui Norther Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL), the acting MD of the SNGPL told the Sub-committee of the PAC that the SNGPL had made recovery of Rs22 billion from defaulters and the record of it was given to the department of the Auditor General of Pakistan while the process for remaining recovery was still going out of which Rs16.7 billion in the head of GIDC also be recovered from the different sectors and after the issuance of the Presidential ordinance this defaulted amount also be settled.

Convener of the Sub-committee of the PAC Sherry Rehman directed the SNGPL to provide list of the defaulters of over Rs10 million.

Senior official of the Petroleum Division told the Sub-committee of the PAC a system has been devised for the recovery of the default amount from the defaulter and in future there would be no default amount pending of the gas companies.