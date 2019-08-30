JI senator says govt failed to counter Indian narrative on Kashmir

PESHAWAR: Provincial amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has criticised the federal government for what he said was its failed foreign policy to counter the Indian narrative on occupied Kashmir at international forums and urged it to prepare the nation for ‘Jihad’.

Speaking at a news conference in the Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, he said airspace should have been closed for India and that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) session convened to discuss

the matter and put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Referring to the statement of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, who predicted war between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, he urged the government to make full-fledged preparations to counter the enemy and prepare the nation for Jihad.

Lambasting the government for its tall claims before coming into power, he said none of the promises had been fulfilled by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and instead the nation was being pushed to the price hike.

The senator said the government had promised to eliminate corruption and bring back the 200 billion dollars stashed in foreign countries to Pakistan, but it failed to do so in the first year of its tenure.

He said the government reneged on its pledge to decrease gas, electricity tariffs and bring down the fuel prices.

The JI leader said that instead of giving relief to people, the government increased prices of the essential commodities, which put extra burden on the common man.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had told the nation in the past that it would be better to commit suicide than borrowing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but still he took the loan from the lending body.

Announcements about the uniform educational system, new local government system and its elections on time, and conversion of Governors’ Houses into universities were tantamount to misleading the nation, he added.

The prime minister had pledged to adopt austerity and avoid protocol but the chief minister and speaker of the National Assembly used separate helicopters recently to reach Swabi for the inauguration of a grid station, he pointed out.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the PTI-led federal government had failed in formulating a proper economic policy, ensuring good governance and providing any relief to the masses.