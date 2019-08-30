Project launched for merged districts economic revitalisation

PESHAWAR: Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) for economic revitalization of the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was formally launched here on Thursday.

The project is part of USAID-funded Fata Economic Revitalization Programme (FERP), which is meant to provide sustainable livelihood and income generation opportunities leading to long-term economic growth and contributing to resilience and economic revitalization of the newly merged districts of KP.

It would be jointly implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Pakistan.

Special Assistant to KP chief minister on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SMEDA, Fuad Hasham Rabbani, General Manager Out-Reach (GMOR), SMEDA, Javed Iqbal Khattak.

Provincial chief of SMEDA, Rashid Aman, presidents of various chambers of commerce, representatives of UNDP, USAID and several experts from the public and private sectors attended the event.

The overall objective of the forum is to facilitate collaboration and partnership among different institutions/organizations and to reflect on ways to enhance the investment of private sector companies (businesses and financial institutions) into the tribal districts of KP.

The forum will comprise of 40 experts on economic development and private sector investment, including representatives from the government, the business community, banks and micro-finance institutions, think-tanks, policymakers, academia as well as development partners.

Special Assistant to KP CM Abdul Karim Khan appreciated the joint forum established by the SMEDA and UNDP and assured full cooperation to the initiative.

He proposed that besides, English, the draft of the document to be prepared by the forum should also be compiled in Urdu. He assured that the provincial government would provide resources for the purpose as well.

Zahidullah Shinwari, a former president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) appreciated the formation of the forum for the economic development of merged districts.

He was of the confident that the economic recovery will automatically resolve 90 per cent problems of the merged areas and termed the formation of the forum as a step in the right direction.

Earlier, the CEO SMEDA Fuad Hasham Rabbani highlighted in details the steps and initiatives taken by the authority for the development of SME sector in the country.