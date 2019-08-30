Official says steps on to ensure peaceful Muharram

HARIPUR: A senior police officer said on Thursday steps were being taken to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram.

Talking to reporters here, the Regional Police Officer (RPO), Hazara Range, Muhammad Ali Khan Babakhel, said the cops and volunteers would be deployed on the routes of the mourning processions and inside and outside the imambargahs.

He said the DPOs of Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra had been asked to implement the security plans in a way leaving zero space for the miscreants to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the Hazara division.

The Shia community, he said, had already been taken on board for implementation of security plan about routes, the timing of the mourning processions and majalis, security arrangements inside and outside the imambargahs.

The Afghan refugees, he said, would be restricted to camps, relevant officials of the SNGPL and PESCO would issue certificates of functionality to police department about gas pipelines and power transformers installed on the sides of processions’ routes.