Shahid Khaqan’s physical remand extended to 14 days

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Islamabad on Thursday extended 14-day physical remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG import reference.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday produced former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before duty judge Shahrukh Arjamand after ending of his physical remand time.

During hearing NAB prosecutor told the court about the development in investigation process from the accused person.

He requested the court to grant 14 days physical remand of former prime minister for further investigation related to LNG import reference.

NAB prosecutor told the court that so far NAB had availed 41 days remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

During hearing former prime minister said he had not committed any crime and opposed the NAB request for further physical remand. “NAB may be given his 90 days physical remand at once,” he taunted.

Accepting the NAB request Accountability Court granted 14 days physical remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG import reference.

It may be mentioned here the NAB had also arrested former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.

Abbasi is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. As the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, he has been accused of granting contract on LNG Terminal to ETPL, Tri-partial agreement, LSA with EETPL and LNG import from Qatar etc.

According to NAB in LNG corruption on 10 September 2018 Supreme Court directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against former PM Abbasi and others.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time, in granting contract of LNG terminal for 15 years to their ‘favourite’ company.

According to the NAB arrest warrant, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.