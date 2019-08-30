close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Muhammad Anis
August 30, 2019

President revokes orders of summoning joint sitting, NA session

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
August 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday revoked his orders for summoning joint sitting of the Parliament on Friday (today) and first National Assembly session of the new parliamentary year on September 2 (Monday).

An official statement from the National Assembly secretariat says that the President in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of the Article 54 of the Constitution has revoked Presidential order dated August 17 for summoning both houses to assemble together for Presidential address on August 30.

Another statement conveyed cancellation of the National Assembly session on September 2 which was also summoned by the President on August 17. The two sessions are likely to be summoned again in a week time.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story