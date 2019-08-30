Shaheen suffers from dengue fever

ISLAMABAD: Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of further participation in the pre-season camp after being diagnosed for dengue fever.

Shaheen was admitted in a local hospital Wednesday and is under the treatment of specialists.

Opener Fakhar Zaman is yet to resume his training at a camp due to an injury in his right knee for which he underwent an MRI. His scans will now be examined by the PCB medical advisory panel following which decision on his participation in the camp will be made.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will unveil the 2019-20 domestic cricket structure on Saturday.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director - Domestic Cricket Haroon Rashid are to brief media on the new structure.