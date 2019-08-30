Asim, Farhan set up final

ISLAMABAD: Asim Khan and aging Farhan Mehboob made it to the final of the $10,000 Pakistan International Squash Tournament following contrasting victories in the semis-finals at the Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex here Thursday.

In a battle of stamina, world No 75 Asim edged out world No 49 Tayyab Aslam 6-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 following 86 minutes of demanding squash while Farhan spared just 18 minutes to beat Amaad Fareed 11-7, 11-5, 11-9.

It was a tough task for Asim to dispose of higher ranked player which he did following a marathon match. Both lacked stamina required for a top-class squash player and were often seen relaxing on the floor in between the points against the demand of the game.

After losing the first two games, Asim was seen playing attacking game. Both players made numerous mistakes to present each other points. At the end, Asim held his nerve and went on to win the last three following a close battle.

In the women’s event, Amna Fayyaz surprised Maria Toorpakai Wazir 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10 to make it to the final. In the second semi-finals, world No 106 Muqaddas Ashraf overpowered world No 149 Saima Shaukat 14-16, 11-4, 15-13, 11-2 to make it to the final.

Results: Men’s event: Muhammad Asim Khan bt Tayyab Aslam 6-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8; Farhan Mehboob bt World No 110 Amaad Fareed 11-7, 11-5, 11-9.

Women’s event: Amna Fayyaz bt Maria Toorpakai Wazir 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10; Muqaddas Ashraf bt Saima Shaukat 14-16, 11-4, 15-13, 11-2.