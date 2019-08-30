Xi to address nation on country’s 70th anniversary

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a grand gathering to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver an important speech at the event. A military parade and mass pageantry will be held following the gathering, said Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

China will hold a grand military parade, the largest in two decades, on October 1 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), the State Council Information Office announced on Thursday.

The scale of this year's military parade will exceed those of the 50th and 60th anniversaries, and the parade for the 70th anniversary of the victory of the War of Resistance against Japan. Some advanced weapons will make their maiden appearances in the equipment formation of the parade, demonstrating the Chinese national defense's level of development. All equipment that will be on display in the parade is domestically made.