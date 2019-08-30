CM wants work on Swat, Nowshera projects expedited

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the issues hindering the construction of runway of the Saidu Sharif Airport should be resolved within three months as the airport will play an important role in the promotion of tourism and trade activities.

The chief minister also agreed with the establishment of ski training schools in collaboration with PAF at Malam Jabba and Gabin Jabba along with the construction of Kheshgi National Park, for which he sought to convene a special meeting, said an official handout.

Talking to Air Vice-Marshal AOC Northern Air Command Abdul Moeed Khan who called on him at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar, Mahmood Khan was briefed in detail about the progress on Saidu Sharif Airport, ski training schools and Kheshgi National Park, Nowshera. The chief minister stressed the need for the establishment of PAF selection centre at Mingora, adding that efforts would be undertaken for the establishment of the medical centre at Mingora in Swat.

The chief minister was told that Saidu Sharif Airport would be established on the model of joint user airport following international standards, which will also cater to the international flights of PIA. Additional runway along with the existing one will be constructed to improve the standard of the airport.

He was told that the ski training school at Malam Jabba would be established on an estimated area of 300 kanals facilitating international standard ski sports competitions. Mahmood Khan was also informed that the Kheshgi National Park would be constructed on 1900 kanals of land which would be the first and largest national park in the province which will generate revenue for the province.

He was also briefed about the PAF selection centre at Mingora in Swat. The centre will facilitate youth of northern areas in the recruitment process in the Pakistan Air Force. It will reduce the burden on PAF selection centre in Peshawar.