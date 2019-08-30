Additional charge to district attorneys to create issues

PESHAWAR: A recent step of the Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to give additional charge of deputy director Human Rights and powers of an inquiry officer to district attorneys would not only weaken the role of the Directorate but also affect the human rights cases in the province.

Official sources told The News that the Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department recently gave additional charge of deputy director and inquiry officer to district attorneys of the Law Department.

Interestingly, under the Promotion, Protection and Enforcement of Human Rights Act, 2014, the deputy director and district attorney have completely different roles as the former receives complaints from the victims and provides them relief against the government departments or others. The job of the district attorneys have is to defend the government departments in the victims’ cases.

It is strange that a district attorney would, at the same time, defend the government in the courts and also investigate, inquire and even file suits against the government under the Act.

When contacted, acting Director General of the Directorate of Human Rights, Naseem Khan, confirmed that additional charge of deputy directors had been given to the district attorneys.

To a question, he explained that the parent department (Law Department) had taken the step even though the role of the deputy director and district attorney are quite different.

He stated it would be difficult for one person (district attorney) to play two different roles to defend the victim as well as the government in the cases of human rights against the government departments and institutions.

The official opined that the government should appoint separate deputy directors of Human Rights instead of giving additional charge to the district attorneys.

“As the human rights violations, in most cases, involve the negligence, misuse of powers and administrative measures of the government and its agencies, it is hard to imagine a district attorney taking decision to penalise or even recommend action against such government agencies that they are tasked to defend at each forum in the first place,” said Taimur Kamal, a human rights activist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The official sources said the administrative department of the Directorate (Law Department) had also handed over the functions of inquiry officers to the district attorneys in each district on additional charge basis. It is inclined to give permanence to the additional charge of district attorneys.

The sources said the step would again earn a bad name for the district attorneys, who are supposed to represent and defend the provincial government in courts.

About the enforcement of its recommendations, Taimur Kamal said the enforcement mechanism of the directorate suffers from a serious flaw of its inability to enforce its mandate.

“Under the Act, one of the key functions of the directorate is to investigate and probe the complaints of human rights violations. Rules in this regard were framed in 2015,” he pointed out.

However, he explained, the perusal of the rules clearly shows the weak position of the institution in providing relief to the victims as the best it can do in such circumstances is to forward its recommendations to the government with regard to violations.

“There is no power of summoning, enforcement of attendance of parties and witnesses, enforcement of any recommendations or any backup steps with the directorate for enforcing or even overseeing implementation of its recommendations,” he argued. He stated that the work of investigation and inquiry is a mere wastage of time of the complainant as results in delaying an issue that could have been taken to and resolved at some other forum.

The acting director general of the Directorate of Human Rights confirmed that the directorate has no power to summon violators and enforce its mandate. He said its only responsibility is to investigate the issue and report to the government along with recommendations.

The recruitment of permanent staff of the directorate at the district level is still pending owing to the disinterest of the administrative department.

The charge of investigating and inquiring into complaints has been assigned to the district attorneys on an additional charge basis, which is an anomaly in itself.

There is no fund with the directorate for investigating a complaint and filing any case in a court in respect of a complaint. Several complaints of legal and financial assistance have been received by the directorate since its creation, but hitherto it has been unable to provide any relief to victims whose cases are pending in courts due to their inability to bear the cost of litigation. Also, no provision exists for financial assistance of prisoners who are unable to pay the fines.