Fri Aug 30, 2019
Judge visits jail

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

SIALKOT: District and Sessions Judge Ch Muhammad Tariq Javed on Thursday visited the District Jail. Superintendent Jail Atta Malik, Assistant Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Manj and others were also present on the occasion. The judge inspected the jail hospital and inquired about the patients. He also visited the kitchen and checked the standard and quality of the food, which was served to the prisoners. He also inspected the barrack for the female prisoners.

