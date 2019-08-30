Three die in two road accidents

BUREWALA: Two motorcyclists died when they hit a donkey cart near Chak 507/EB on Wednesday night. Sajjad Ali, 14 and Danish Haroon, 10, of Chak 507/EB were travelling on a motorcycle when due to darkness they hit a donkey cart. As a result, Sajjad died on the spot and Danish breathed his last on way to Nishtar Hospital, Multan. In another incident, a man died and three others sustained injuries when a truck hit a donkey cart near Dallan Bungalow on Mian Channu Road on Thursday. Bashir Ahmed of Mujahid Colony, Burewala, died, and Naeem, Rashid, and Qamar sustained injuries in the accident. Rescue-1122 staffers shifted the injured to the THQ hospital Burewala where one injured was stated to be in a critical condition.

flag march: Police held a flag march to maintain law and order during Muharram on Thursday. ASP Burewala Asif Raza led the flag march and it passed through traditional routes of the processions of Ashura and ended at Imambargah Hussainia H-Block. The police officers and others security personnel also participated in the flag march.