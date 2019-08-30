Black magic man gets Rs2m from Malaysian woman to solve her problems

GUJRANWALA: A man claiming to know black magic got Rs2 million from a Malaysian woman, promising solutions to her domestic problems. According to the Federal Investigation Agency s (FIA) deputy director, Fayaz had established a website for black magic. It was through this website that the Malaysian woman found Fayaz and contacted him. After being assured that her problems would be solved, the woman paid Rs2 million to Fayaz. Officials said the Malaysian woman travelled to Gujranwala with her Pakistani husband to meet Fayaz. Upon being asked for more money the couple contacted the cyber crime wing of the FIA. Acting on the complaint, the FIA conducted a raid in Lahore and arrested Fayaz and his son. A case has been lodged and an investigation is under way.