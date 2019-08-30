close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
August 30, 2019

Black magic man gets Rs2m from Malaysian woman to solve her problems

National

I
INP
August 30, 2019

GUJRANWALA: A man claiming to know black magic got Rs2 million from a Malaysian woman, promising solutions to her domestic problems. According to the Federal Investigation Agency s (FIA) deputy director, Fayaz had established a website for black magic. It was through this website that the Malaysian woman found Fayaz and contacted him. After being assured that her problems would be solved, the woman paid Rs2 million to Fayaz. Officials said the Malaysian woman travelled to Gujranwala with her Pakistani husband to meet Fayaz. Upon being asked for more money the couple contacted the cyber crime wing of the FIA. Acting on the complaint, the FIA conducted a raid in Lahore and arrested Fayaz and his son. A case has been lodged and an investigation is under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan