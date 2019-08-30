Solidarity with Kashmiris

MULTAN: Ulema, scholars, divisional and district administration officials made a hand chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris under the leadership of Lahore Badshahi Mosque chief orator Maulana Syed Abdul Kabir Azad at Circuit House on Thursday.

They pledged backing the Kashmir cause till making it an integral part of Pakistan. Later, chairing a meeting of divisional peace committee, Maulana Azad said all sects would demonstrate unity and goodwill in Muharram. He said all sects could foil conspiracies against law and order and untoward incidents. He said atrocities of Indian forces on Kashmiris should be highlighted during this month and Kashmir flag should also be hoisted in processions. RPO Wasim Ahmed briefed the meeting on Muharram security arrangements. He said security would remain at red alert during Muharram and more than 8,000 police personnel were performing security duties in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari.