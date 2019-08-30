Imran calls UAE crown prince

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan made phone call to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Thursday to talk about bilateral cooperation and regional issues. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan known as MBZ is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the call in hazy ambiance created by giving an award to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the UAE last week.

It is understood that contact between the Prime Minister and Crown Prince will help in removing the mist. They exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern - and underlined the importance of intensifying efforts to strengthen regional and global security and stability.

A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince confirmed the development, saying the two discussed "ways to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest". In a brief statement issued by UAE official wire service said that the two leaders reviewed the prospects of consolidating the friendship and cooperation between the two countries on various fronts. The government in Pakistan didn’t react in adverse tenor on decorating Indian Prime Minister by the UAE and this approach has helped in maintaining space of further enhancing and strengthening the ties of Pakistan with the UAE, the diplomatic observers opined. It is widely believed that the thorny question of conferring award to a leader who is accused of cruelties against the Muslims in his country and occupied areas would have come up for discussion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are hectically engaged in establishing contact with the world leaders to brief them about the annexation of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and splitting the disputed area early this month after making the life of the people of Kashmir miserable who are under curfew for 25 days. No word has been given about it but it is understood that ties with India came up for discussion in the wake of serious and grave developments in IHK.