Nawaz’s mother, family members and physician meet him in jail

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s family including his mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, his son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar and five other family members, visited him at Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday. In the family meeting, which continued for two hours, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan was also present, who conducted his medical check-up. According to sources, Nawaz asked Muhammad Safdar about the arrested leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and his daughter Maryam, and also discussed political situation and Kashmir situation with him. The Sharif family also had lunch together. On arrival of Sharif family members, a good number of the party workers showered flower petals on them outside Kot Lakhpat jail and raised slogans against the government.