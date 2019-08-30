NAB recovered over Rs71b in 20 months: chairman

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday claimed the anti-graft watchdog had recovered over Rs 71 billion from the corrupt elements during the last 20 months.

Javed Iqbal made this revelation while visiting the NAB Lahore office, adding that the money recovered from the plunderers had been submitted to the national exchequer or returned to affectees, said a press release issued by the bureau here on Thursday. He termed this effort a record achievement by the NAB. He admired the overall performance of the NAB Lahore, specifically regarding handling of mega corruption cases and the successful recovery of billions of rupees in housing sector scams. He said all resources were being utilized to eliminate corruption in the country. On the occasion, he reiterated that taking mega corruption cases to their logical end was NAB’s top priority. He said the NAB was a national institution and its officials were working tirelessly to recover the looted money from the corrupt elements.

Earlier, Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem briefed the chairman on cases pertaining to mega corruption scams and white color crime.