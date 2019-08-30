President revokes orders of summoning joint sitting, NA session

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday revoked his orders for summoning joint sitting of the Parliament on Friday (today) and first National Assembly session of the new parliamentary year on September 2 (Monday).

An official statement from the National Assembly secretariat says that the President in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of the Article 54 of the Constitution has revoked Presidential order dated August 17 for summoning both houses to assemble together for Presidential address on August 30. Another statement conveyed cancellation of the National Assembly session on September 2 which was also summoned by the President on August 17. The two sessions are likely to be summoned again in a week time.