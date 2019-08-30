close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 30, 2019

Foreign journalists visit LoC in Pakistan

Top Story

A
APP
August 30, 2019

RAWALPINDI: A group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan on Thursday visited the Line of Control (LOC) to acquaint themselves about the ceasefire violations by Indian troops that had been deliberately targeting civilian population. They were also given detailed briefing about the prevailing situation and Indian ceasefire violations, knowingly targeting civilian population, and making mockery of the international human rights laws.The visiting correspondents freely interacted with local populace and asked multiple questions to gauge and evaluate the frequency and trends of firing by the Indian troops. The people while recording their reactions on the continued locking down of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir under curfew said that their heartbeats were with their brothers and sisters across the LOC. They said that they shared the grievances of those living across the LOC and expressed complete solidarity with them. They urged upon the international community to play its role to help them get out from the clutches of the oppressor.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story