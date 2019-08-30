Nation calls for action: Pakistan to stand still in solidarity with Kashmir today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead the nation in expression of solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) in observing ‘Kashmir Hour’ today (Friday).

The premier will address the gathering of students and youth in the lawn of Parliament House across D-Chowk on Constitution Avenue on the occasion and he will give message to the world from the representative house of the people of the country. The prime minister said the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women and children, is all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi government. He said annexation of IHK is illegal. He said the plan to change demography of IHK is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention.

Imran Khan on Thursday called on all Pakistanis to take part in ‘Kashmir Hour’.

"I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow (Friday) 12:00 noon-12:30pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in Indian-Occupied Kashmir a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew, the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women & children — all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi government and its illegal annexation of IOK," said the prime minister via Twitter.

"We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them. So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow (Friday), stop whatever you are doing and come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people," he urged.

The whole nation will observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ today to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IHK. The Kashmir Solidarity Hour will commence from 12:00 to 12:30 hours, in which sirens will sound all across the country and national anthem of Pakistan followed by national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be played. During national anthems, all the people and vehicles will come to a standstill and traffic signals will remain red. The prime minister and chief ministers along with all the parliamentarians will lead the nation by coming in front of their respective secretariats and office buildings whereas the masses will remain out of their offices, houses, markets and malls, and gather in the nearby streets all over the country.

After Jumma prayers, special prayers for the people of Kashmir would be offered. Besides, public rallies joined by all segments of society will also be taken out across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his televised address, had given a call to express solidarity with the people of IHK, who are bracing the worst kind of Indian atrocities and oppression.

On Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that in accordance with the premier's announcement regarding Kashmir Hour, sirens will be sounded at 12:00 noon and national anthem and Kashmir’s anthem will be played across the country. "All the people and vehicles will come to a standstill" when the national anthems are played.

The Senate Secretariat has also issued a programme in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day (half an hour) in front of the Parliament House from 12:00noon to 12:30PM.

As per the schedule, parliamentary staff will assemble at 11:40am, followed by arrival of the members of the Parliament at 11:50am, while Senate chairman and NA speaker will join them just before 12:00 noon.

Trains across the country will also stop for one minute today to express solidarity with the people of IHK, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.

In a video message, the minister said as many as 138 trains would halt for a minute between 12:00 noon and 12:30pm.

"As many as 138 trains will observe one-minute stop across the country, whether they will be at railway stations or on tracks, during 12:00 hours to 12:30 hours. National anthem and songs will be played to show solidarity with Kashmiris," the minister said in his video message.

He said that routine work would also remain suspended for half an hour from 12:00 noon to 12:30pm at all Pakistan Railways workshops, offices and stations.