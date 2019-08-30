Windies recall Anisa for Australia ODIs

KINGSTONJ: West Indies have recalled veteran offspinner Anisa Mohammed for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, set to begin on September 5 in Antigua.

With the likes of Shakera Selman, Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle ruled out due to injuries, Anisa’s experience is expected to come in handy. She last played for West Indies in February, against Pakistan, where she had bagged only three wickets in five matches.

West Indies have named a 13-member squad, which does not include Deandra Dottin. The all-rounder had previously missed the tour of England and Ireland due to a shoulder injury. However, they have named the uncapped Shabika Gajnabi in the squad.

The 19-year-old medium pacer, who was recently rewarded for her all-round performance in Cricket West Indies’ Women’s Championship earlier this year, has been a three-time captain of the Guyana Under-19 side.

The series will kick-start with a day-night encounter at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, while the remaining two games of the series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The two teams will then travel to Barbados for the T20Is.

Squad: Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Reniece Boyce, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Stacy Ann King, Natasha McLean, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Anisa Mohammed, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi.