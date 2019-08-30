Aulakh meets Mudassar Nazar

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Director Academies, PCB Mudassar Nazar at National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Thursday.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was accompanied by Director Admin Javed Chohan and Director Sports Shahid Nizami during his visit.Aulakh also witnessed various cricket training facilities and indoor practice pitches established for the training of young cricketers.

Aulakh discussed promotion of cricket with Mudassar Nazar, who is also known as a top Test and ODI opener of his era. Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab is ready to offer every kind of cooperation for the growth of cricket. “Sports Board Punjab is already taking several effective measures for the growth of sports in the province,” he informed.