Scotland makes 10 changes for Georgia trip

EDINBURGH: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend made 10 changes to the side that boosted their World Cup preparations with victory over France last weekend for the trip to Georgia on Saturday.

Centre Sam Johnson will make his first international appearance since the Six Nations and will be joined in the midfield by Rory Hutchinson, who will make his first Scotland start.Blair Kinghorn, Allan Dell and Matt Fagerson also make their first starts of the season, while hooker Stuart McInally returns as captain.

Scotland will be the first tier one nation to travel for a Test match on Georgian soil, which doubles as the last opportunity for players to stake their claim for Townsend’s final 31-man group for the World Cup, which will be announced on Tuesday.