Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Shaheen out of pre-season training camp

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

LAHORE: Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of pre-season training camp after being diagnosed for dengue fever.

Young Pakistani left-arm fast bowler was diagnosed with fever and was taken to a local hospital in Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board informed on Thursday. PCB stated Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of an ongoing pre-season training camp due to his diagnosis. “Shaheen was admitted in a local hospital yesterday and is under the treatment of specialists,” the PCB said.

Meanwhile, the PCB said that opening batsman Fakhar Zaman was also yet to resume training at the preseason camp due to an injury to his right knee.The board said the opener underwent an MRI on Wednesday. “His scans will now be examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, following which decision on his participation in the camp will be made,” it said. Pakistan’s preseason cricket camp started on August 20 at the National Cricket Academy. The camp is being organised by the PCB to enhance players’ fitness and endurance ahead of the team’s upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Shaheen was admitted in a local hospital yesterday and is under the treatment of specialists.

