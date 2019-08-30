Uncapped quartet called up to England squad

LONDON: Gareth Southgate named on Thursday the uncapped Tyrone Mings, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount and James Maddison in a youthful England squad to face Bulgaria and Kosovo in next month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also returns for the first time since March 2018 following a long-term knee injury, but there is no place for John Stones, Fabian Delph, Dele Alli or Eric Dier due to fitness concerns.

Mings has impressed on Aston Villa’s return to the Premier League, while attacking midfielders Mount and Maddison have started the season brightly with Chelsea and Leicester respectively.

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United in a Â£50 million ($61 million) move from Crystal Palace in June, but faces stiff competition at right-back. Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid are included as Kyle Walker, who started at in that position during the Nations League finals, has been left out.