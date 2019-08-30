U-16 camp trials on Sept 3

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab has constituted committees to conduct the trials to select players for participation in month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games.

The under-16 coaching and training camps of six games will be held in different cities from mid September. The trials for the selection of players will be conducted at different venues of the city at 11am on September 3, 2019. Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser will be convener of trials committees.

The snooker committee will be comprised of MB Ghauri, Secretary Punjab Snooker Association, M Azeem head coach, Ilyas, Majid Baig and DSO Tanveer Shah. The trials of snooker probables will be held at NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

MG Javed, Secretary Punjab Volleyball Association, Kafiatullah, Sibtain, M Bashir, M Jameel and Tanveer Shah are part of volleyball committee. The trials of volleyball probables will also be held at NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

Rashed Malik, M Rizwan, Rashid Nadeem Butt, Abdur Razzaq, Abdul Ghaffar and DSO Tanveer Shah are included in powerlifting trials committee. The powerlifting trials are scheduled to be held at Coaching Centre.

Following officials are part of athletics trials committee: M Ijaz coach, Naseer Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar Gujjar and DSO Tanveer Shah. The athletics trials will be held at Punjab Football Stadium.

The wrestling trials committee is consisted of following officials: Riaz Ahmed, Secretary Punjab Wrestling Association, Ghulam Fareed, Khalid Rasheed, M Shafiq, and DSO Tanveer Shah. The wrestling trials are scheduled to be held at Coaching Centre.

Mohsinul Husnain head coach, M Sajid Naveed Akram assistant coach, Umer Zia, Faqeer Muhammad coordinator and DSO Tanveer Shah made up the football trials committee. The above-mentioned committee will conduct football trials at Punjab Football Stadium.