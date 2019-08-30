No desire of Test captaincy: Azhar

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali Thursday said he has not reconsidered coming out of one-day international (ODI) retirement and has no desire of Test captaincy.

Pakistan’s experienced batsman also praised Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision of revamping domestic structure and believes that players will have to be at their best during the season. The PCB has completely ended the role of departments in the domestic cricket and there will be six regional teams competing in the First-Class season.

“The new structure of domestic cricket is a good step from the PCB,” he said while talking to the media in Lahore on Thursday. “Players will have to perform well in this [domestic] system.”

Azhar has recently joined the pre-season conditioning camp at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore after having a successful county season in England with Somerset.The 34-year-old while talking to media maintained that he will rethink over his decision only if the team needed. “I haven’t thought about it at the moment,” said Azhar and added: “I’ll do it if I feel that the team needs me.” Speaking on speculation linking him to the captaincy of the Test side, he said that no one has contacted him yet in this regard.

Azhar admitted that Pakistan’s performance in the longest format of the game is not up to par, and further the departure of senior cricketers hampered the side. The veteran batsman, commenting on the ongoing training camp under the supervision of former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, went on to say that they are working on the weaknesses of the players.

The right-hand batsman had announced retirement from ODI cricket last year to focus on his Test career.Azhar expressed his hope the PCB will select the best candidate to serve as head coach of the national men’s team. He said he was confident the PCB will make a good decision regarding the coaching jobs.

“I am confident the board will make a good decision,” Azhar told reporters. “The coaching candidates coming forward for the posts are those under whose coaching or with whom I’ve already played.”

He further added that he had no plans of taking back his retirement. “I will however continue to play all formats in domestic cricket,” he added.“Any team can struggle after retirement of two senior players,” he said. “We will try to fill the vacuum created by Misbah Ul Haq and Younis Khan’s departure.”