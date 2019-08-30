PCB gears up for Sri Lanka tour

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the supervision Wasim Khan has started preparing for Sri Lankan team’s tour to Pakistan in September.Wasim held the first meeting at PCB’s headquarters regarding the tour. MD called all the departments’ head in the meeting and asked them to maximise their efforts to plan things strongly for upcoming tours. According to the sources, the tickets for the matches will go on sell in mid-September. The meeting also discussed sponsorship and logo for the series. It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lankan team will travel to Pakistan on September 25 to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.