close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

PCB gears up for Sri Lanka tour

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the supervision Wasim Khan has started preparing for Sri Lankan team’s tour to Pakistan in September.Wasim held the first meeting at PCB’s headquarters regarding the tour. MD called all the departments’ head in the meeting and asked them to maximise their efforts to plan things strongly for upcoming tours. According to the sources, the tickets for the matches will go on sell in mid-September. The meeting also discussed sponsorship and logo for the series. It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lankan team will travel to Pakistan on September 25 to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports