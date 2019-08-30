PCB’s BoG meets today

LAHORE: The 55th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) will be held here on Friday at the National Cricket Academy. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will present his report, while the Audit Committee will provide an update to the BoG, said a spokesman of the PCB on Thursday.

It has also been learnt that the PCB will get final approval of the BoG to launch the new domestic structure, which is going to be unveiled the following day in a ceremony at the Gaddafi Stadium.

According to spokesman of the PCB the composition of the BoG for Friday’s meeting is the same as per the old constitution which is: Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani, Wasim Khan, Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Imran Farooqi, M Ayaz Butt Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost, and Akbar Durrani Ex-Officio.