Shoaib Akhtar undergoes knee operation

LAHORE: Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday successfully underwent a right knee reconstruction surgery in Melbourne, Australia. “Alright! My operation has been done and it went off quite successfully. I’m recovering. I’m in pain but not in a lot of pain. Anyway, wish me the best. I will recover soon,” he said in a video message on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, in another video message on his YouTube channel, the former bowling great said that Pakistan was the most beloved country that he always loved from the core of his heart.“Australians have (also) always admired me, always loved me and enjoyed my talent. I’ve been enjoying their hospitality and their love for me,” Shoaib, who had over 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel added.

He said that as per medical rules any sort of knee replacement should not take place before one turns sixty.“I’ve been playing for Pakistan with pain in my knee. It has become necessary to go for its remedy now. I’ve left my family. I’ve left everyone and this is not a very happy feeling. But this is also important to get my knee sorted out.” Also nicked name as “Rawalpindi Express”, the 44-year-old took 178 wickets in 46 Tests besides grabbing 247 wickets in 163 ODIs and 19 in 15 T20s.