New domestic structure to be unveiled tomorrow

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) will unveil new domestic structure on Saturday, which would come into effect from September nullifying the role of department cricket.

The PCB will unveil the 2019-20 domestic cricket structure on Saturday, August 31 based on regional cricket comprising six teams. After a presentation on the structure, panel discussion and question and answer se4ssion will be carried out on the new cricket structure 2019-20. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director – Domestic Cricket Haroon Rashid will give briefing on how the new structure will work.