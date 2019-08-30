Dolberg signs for Nice

NICE, France: Danish striker Kasper Dolberg has signed for Nice from Ajax, the Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday, becoming the first signing since this week’s takeover of the club by Ineos.Ajax said that 21-year-old Dolberg leaves the Dutch champions for a fee of 20.5 million euros ($22.7m), but neither club revealed the details of attacker’s contract, believed to be long-term.