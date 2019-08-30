Dolberg signs for Nice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NICE, France: Danish striker Kasper Dolberg has signed for Nice from Ajax, the Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday, becoming the first signing since this week’s takeover of the club by Ineos.Ajax said that 21-year-old Dolberg leaves the Dutch champions for a fee of 20.5 million euros ($22.7m), but neither club revealed the details of attacker’s contract, believed to be long-term.
NICE, France: Danish striker Kasper Dolberg has signed for Nice from Ajax, the Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday, becoming the first signing since this week’s takeover of the club by Ineos.Ajax said that 21-year-old Dolberg leaves the Dutch champions for a fee of 20.5 million euros ($22.7m), but neither club revealed the details of attacker’s contract, believed to be long-term.