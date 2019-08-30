Smith returns to action for Australia

DERBY: Australia’s Mitchell Starc pressed his claims for a Test place with three wickets in an over against Derbyshire as star batsman Steve Smith played Thursday in his first match since being concussed.

Left-arm fast bowler Starc has yet to feature in a five-match Ashes series that is all square at 1-1 with two to play following England’s dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley last week.

Having gone wicketless before lunch, Starc had Matt Critchley caught behind mishooking by Alex Carey for an entertaining 11 off five balls featuring two well-struck fours. Carey was in as wicketkeeper for rested Australia captain Tim Paine. Next ball Alfie Gleadall was clean-bowled by a ball that was simply too quick for him. Tony Palladino survived the hat-trick only to be bowled for a duck off last ball of the 47th over.

At tea, Starc had figures of 3-46 from 16 overs in Derbyshire’s total of 168-8 with uncapped fellow quick Michael Neser, not expected to feature at Old Trafford, having taken 3-31 in 11. But Smith is set to return to Ashes action next week provided he comes through this match in Derby unscathed. The 30-year-old marked his return to Test cricket following a 12-month ban that cost him Australia captaincy with scores of 144 and 142 during Australia’s 251-run win in series opener at Edgbaston.