Pakistan to host Asian handball events in Nov

KARACHI: Pakistan Handball Federation PHF) is organising the International Handball Federation (IHF) South and Central Asia, Youth and Junior Women Zone II Trophy Championship from November 7-11, 2019 at International open hard courts of University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

According to PHF both youth and Junior women teams of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Yemen and Pakistan are expected to feature.

In Youth category, players born on or after 1st January, 2002 and in Junior category players born on or after 1st January,2000 are eligible to participate. The IHF allotted this Trophy to Pakistan for the third time keeping in view previous good experience and Pakistan is the only country in this zone which is organizing the event for the third time.

First time Pakistan Handball Federation organised IHF, South & Central Asia, Junior Men & Women Zone II Trophy in December,2014 and 2nd time IHF, South & Central Asia, Youth & Junior Men Zone II Trophy in March,2018 at Faisalabad.

In 2014 at Faisalabad,Pakistan has won gold in Men Junior and got silver medal in Women Junior.

In 2016 at Dhaka, Pakistan got bronze medal in Men Junior and Women Junior.

In 2018 at Faisalabad, Pakistan men Youth and Junior team won silver medal.

The International Handball Federation will also depute International Referees and Technical delegates from different countries to conduct the said Trophy smoothly. The Pakistan Handball Federation has requested to Ministry of IPC through Pakistan Olympic Association for provisional Government NOC for organizing this Trophy and also granting Visa to the participating teams.