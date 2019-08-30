Shortlisting of team management probables begins

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started the process of interviewing and shortlisting the best of the best for the positions of the national side’s team management.

In the first phase of interviews, the chances of Waqar Younis becoming the bowling coach of the team has brightened while the likelihood of former captain Misbah-ul Haq assuming the charge as head coach hangs in balance over a pay dispute. It is believed the PCB wants to have Misbah in the team management and is now looking for a middle way out suitable to both the former captain and the board.

A day earlier, the PCB announced a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the roles of Pakistan cricket team’s player support personnel. The interviews for the role of head coach and bowling coach were carried out on the day after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Mohsin Khan were interviewed on Thursday.The interviews for the batting, strength and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of the head coach is filled. Among the candidates for the post of head coach are Misbah-ul-Haq and Dean Jones. For bowling coach, Waqar Younis, Yasir Arafat and Jalaluddin are in the running while Faisal Iqbal and Mohammad Wasim have applied for the post of batting coach. Waqar has emerged as the strongest candidate to hold the post of national team’s bowling coach replacing Azhar Mehmood. The panel has also interviewed the former Australian batsman, Dean Jones on a video link for the post of head coach, who also shared his plan during the interview.