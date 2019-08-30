In first press brief, Pentagon chief aims to keep Trump happy

WASHINGTON: New US Defense Secretary Mark Esper picked his way through a political minefield in his first public meeting with the media Wednesday, skirting anything that could irritate his irascible boss President Donald Trump.

Just hours after predecessor James Mattis wrote that Trump´s policies toward US allies are damaging US security, the new Pentagon chief hewed the official line, undoubtedly aware that the US leader studiously watches and assesses his cabinet members´ televised performances.

For most of two years Mattis avoided appearing on camera, knowing that speaking his mind could only worsen a tense White House relationship rooted in fundamental disagreements over US defense policy. Mattis resigned late last year. Esper, a close ally of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — now Trump´s primary national security advisor — made clear he would not rock the boat, even given the president´s unorthodox policymaking and sharp turns in longstanding US defense principles.

He didn´t blink when asked about Trump´s disturbing assertion that the US military could easily settle the Afghanistan conflict. “We could win that war in a week if we wanted to fight it, but I´m not looking to kill 10 million people,” Trump said last week, echoing similar comments he made previously and which led to speculation that only nuclear weapons could quickly eliminate such a large number.

“We reserve the right to keep all options on the table,” Esper said. “We´re hoping that we can reach some kind of conclusion that could result in a political agreement” and bring peace to the country, he said. Esper also smoothly took up Trump´s apparent about-face toward Iran, whom he designated the premier US enemy after taking office in January 2017.

Trump said on Monday he was willing to sit down and negotiate with Tehran´s leaders, after an offer to arrange a summit by French President Emmanuel Macron. “We hope that the Iranians would agree to meet and talk and help us resolve these issues,“ Esper told reporters.