Fri Aug 30, 2019
AFP
August 30, 2019

Ukraine parliament approves lawyer Goncharuk as PM

World

AFP
August 30, 2019

KIEV: Ukraine´s parliament on Thursday approved President Volodymyr Zelensky´s candidate for prime minister — a 35-year-old lawyer who works for his administration called Oleksiy Goncharuk. A majority of deputies voted to back Goncharuk, who has just three months of government experience and promised to “put an end” to corruption during a speech in parliament.

He becomes head of government amid a stagnating economy and ongoing war with Russian-backed separatists. “We have more than 10 million people living below the poverty line.... We have war in the east, and above all of this we have corruption. We have to stop it and we will,” he said to applause.

