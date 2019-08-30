B’deshis speak up about ‘rampant’ rapes in schools

DHAKA: Former Bangladeshi students are turning to social media to detail allegations of “rampant” sex abuse at the hands of teachers and older pupils in schools, breaking their silence on a taboo topic in the conservative country.

Child abuse in madrasas has long gone unreported in Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation where hardline groups draw their support from the tens of thousands of schools across the nation of 169 million people.

But in the wake of a brutal murder of a teenage girl who was burnt to death in April after accusing her headteacher of sexual assault, such incidents have been subject to national scrutiny and debate for the first time. In July alone, at least five madrasa teachers were arrested on rape charges against boys and girls under their care. Several senior students were also held by police over the rape and beheading of an 11-year-old orphan, while a Dhaka seminary teacher was charged with sexually assaulting a dozen boys aged between 12 and 19. The accusations reveal how students from poorer and rural backgrounds, whose parents send them to madrasas as they are more affordable than secular schools, are disproportionately affected by the abuse.