Mexican president says spy camera found in office

Mexico City: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday a “sophisticated camera” had been found in his offices, but added that he was unconcerned because he has nothing to hide.

“A few days ago, in one of the rooms in the (presidential) offices, they found a sophisticated camera, one of those tiny little ones. We were being recorded,” he told a news conference at the National Palace, the colonial building in central Mexico City where he lives and works.

Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment leftist elected last year, did not indicate who could be behind the alleged espionage, but said he was not worried. “What do they achieve by doing that? Everything we discuss is completely legal and transparent. There´s nothing they could use against us,” he said. “I don´t think it´s a sensitive issue. We´ve got nothing to hide... Everything we say should be in the public domain.