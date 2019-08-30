Yemen separatists ‘regain control of Aden’ from govt forces

ADENP: Yemeni separatists have regained full control of the interim capital Aden following clashes with government forces who withdrew from the southern port city, security officials from both sides said Thursday.

The separatists brought massive reinforcements from other regions in what appeared to be a fresh effort to seize the nearby provinces of Abyan and Shabwa from government forces. “The Security Belt force completely controls the city of Aden along with its entrances,” Haitham Nezar, a spokesman for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council, told AFP.

A government security source confirmed Aden was under the full control of the STC, saying government troops who entered parts of the city a day earlier “withdrew from Aden” to Abyan province. The internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi said on Wednesday it had seized back Aden from separatists who captured the strategic city on August 10 after a fierce battle that left at least 40 people dead. The fighting has opened a new front in a complex war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives and sparked what the United Nations calls the world´s worst humanitarian crisis. It also reflects a rift within a pro-government coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE — which has trained and supported the separatists — fighting Iran-linked Huthi rebels who control the capital Sanaa. Nezar said the Security Belt forces were now setting their sights on Abyan and Shabwa provinces which had been retaken by government troops earlier this week. “Our plan is to kick out the invading forces from the south,” said Nezar, referring to government forces seen by the separatists as outsiders.