Rains paralyse life all over Sindh

SUKKUR: A woman was killed due to lightning, while the rain flooded all the low-lying areas across Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Sanghar, Larkana and Diplo in Tharparkar and other parts of Sindh on Thursday.

The woman who was identified as Lakhman was killed by lightning in Kaloi, Tharparkar. The heavy downpour caused urban flooding in various parts of Sukkur and Khairpur, posing serious problems to the residents. The rain also caused suspension of electricity which also led to suspension of water supply. Several power pylons collapsed in the standing water posing threat of electrocution.

According to Sepco, electricity was suspended as precautionary measure to avoid any life loss. It added nearly 50 feeders tripped due to the rainfall. The residents severely criticised the municipal authorities for failure to drain out the stagnant water and ensure that the sewerage system remains functional during rains.