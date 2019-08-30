ADB wants to support Ehsaas programme

ISLAMABAD: Vice-President of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shixin Chen told Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday that Pakistan could play a very important role in promoting regional cooperation and integration in Central and West Asia region.

Shixin Chen along with Senior Advisor Ehsan Khan and Country Director ADB for Pakistan Ms. Xiaohong Yang called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister Office here. Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafiz Sheikh and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Chen informed the Prime Minister that he had fruitful meetings with SAPM on Social Protection & Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar and ADB wanted to support the government’s flagship Ehsaas Programme.

Prime Minister directed Economic Affairs Division to fast-track the processing and implementation of ADB’s projects so as to facilitate ADB’s support towards economic prosperity of Pakistan and its citizens.

Vice President ADB briefed the Prime Minister regarding short, medium and long term support to Pakistan in various sectors of the economy, particularly trade and competitiveness. He said that Pakistan, being a founding member, was an important partner of ADB. The Vice President ADB discussed various proposals for enhancing institutional capacity of the Government that would help Pakistan achieve its development and economic stability agenda.

The Prime Minister said that his government’s main focus was to help the down-trodden alleviate from poverty and that this is his personal mission. “Expanding tax base, institutional reforms, and out-of-the-box solutions for service delivery are the priority areas for achieving the goal of good governance,” the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister was informed that Minister Economic Affairs has extended invitation on Prime Minister's behalf to President ADB for visiting Pakistan.